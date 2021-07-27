The two girls get along well, even though Edie misses Brooklyn, the part of New York City where she grew up, and doesn’t seem interested in Alberta’s favorite activity, surfing. When Edie finds a box of journals in her new bedroom, she invites Alberta to help piece together the stories within them and figure out who wrote them 65 years ago. Alberta and Edie carry on their research in secret, hoping to solve the mystery without adult help or interference. Journal entries are sprinkled throughout the book, spurring readers to see if they can figure out what was kept hidden so long ago.