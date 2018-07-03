

The Parker Inheritance

By Varian Johnson. Ages 8 to 13.

Candice Miller, 12, has a lot of changes going on in her life. Her parents have recently divorced, and they are trying to sell their house in Atlanta, Georgia.

While the house gets fixed up, Candice and her mom are spending the summer in tiny Lambert, South Carolina, in the onetime home of the girl’s grandmother.

Candice had known that her grandmother, Abigail Caldwell, was the town’s first black city manager. But she never knew why her grandma left Lambert. Candice’s mom reveals that there had been a scandal. Abigail believed a treasure was buried under one of Lambert’s tennis courts. So she had a construction crew dig up the courts, only to find . . . nothing.

Candice’s mom calls the episode a failure. The girl disagrees.

“A mistake isn’t a failure. It’s just an opportunity to try again,” she says, echoing Abigail’s words.

Trying again isn’t possible for Abigail, who died a few years earlier. But Candice wonders whether she might be able to find what her grandmother had been looking for and thereby clear her name. (She also thinks she might earn enough money so that she and her mom could keep the house in Atlanta.)

While exploring her grandma’s attic, Candice discovers an old letter. The writer promises Abigail an “inheritance” of several million dollars if she can solve a puzzle about the town and its poor treatment of black people, especially a teenager named Siobhan (pronounced shi-VAUN) Washington and her family.

Puzzle-loving Candice is eager to investigate, and she asks newfound friend Brandon to help.

As the two talk to Lambert’s older residents, they hear stories about the hatred and prejudice of the 1950s, which led black people to demand their civil rights. (The book’s flashback chapters take the reader back to that time.) They also learn that Lambert still has issues with prejudice.

As Candice and Brandon become more obsessed with the puzzle, it becomes clear that even if they don’t solve it, they may force Lambert to confront its demons past and present.

