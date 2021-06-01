At the end of seventh grade, Jaime realizes that her group of friends has changed. The girls have become judgy about her clothes and the things she likes. Even her longtime best friend, Maya, seems to be pulling away. The group has decided to vote out Jaime because she is too babyish, and the unofficial leader tells Maya to deliver the bad news. Jaime and Maya — who share their perspectives in comic panels and in prose — learn more about what they value in friends as they navigate this middle school drama.