The golden sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun in his burial chamber is seen in 2015. At that time, a scientist suggested that Queen Nefertiti’s tomb could be hidden behind one of the walls. Recent scans disprove that theory, scientists say. (Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

New radar scans have provided conclusive evidence that there are no hidden rooms inside King Tut’s burial chamber, Egypt’s antiquities ministry said Sunday, bringing a disappointing end to years of excitement over the prospect.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Italian team conducted extensive studies with ground-penetrating radar that showed the tomb did not contain any hidden, man-made blocking walls as was earlier suspected. Francesco Porcelli of the Polytechnic University of Turin presented the findings at an international conference in Cairo.

“Our work shows in a conclusive manner that there are no hidden chambers, no corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun’s tomb,” Porcelli said, “As you know there was a theory that argued the possible existence of these chambers but unfortunately our work is not supporting this theory.”

Tutankhamun became Egypt’s king in around 1332 B.C. until his death in 1323 B.C., at around age 19. His tomb’s location was lost until a British archaeologist found it in 1922. Scientists uncovered many treasures there, including Tut’s coffin.

In 2015, British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that Queen Nefertiti’s tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king’s burial chamber. The discovery ignited massive interest, with officials first rushing to support the theory but then later distancing themselves and ultimately rejecting it.

The ministry says two earlier scans by Japanese and American scientists had proved inconclusive, but it insists this latest ground-penetrating radar data closes the lid on the tomb having such hidden secrets.

The ministry has been gradually moving King Tut’s belongings to a new museum outside Cairo near the Giza Pyramids to undergo restoration before they are put on display. The transfer of the priceless belongings has become a particularly sensitive issue; In 2014 the beard attached to the ancient Egyptian monarch’s golden mask was accidentally knocked off and hastily reattached with an epoxy glue compound, sparking uproar among archaeologists.

The fourth International Tutankhamun Conference in Cairo where Porcelli presented the findings, the most extensive radar survey of the site to date, was attended by Egyptologists and archaeologists from the world over.

During the conference, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said that the first phase of the new museum, including King Tut’s halls, will be completed by the end of this year but the date for the museum’s unofficial opening has yet to be decided. The museum currently hosts more than 43,200 artifacts of which over 4,500 belong to King Tut. The museum’s grand opening is planned for 2022.

