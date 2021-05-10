The protesters were ejected from the square shortly before then-President Donald Trump walked across the park to stand near St. John’s Church to pose before cameras holding a Bible. The church had been damaged the night before Trump’s photo op, when a fire was set in the basement of the building during protests.
Fencing still surrounds the square named after the American Revolutionary War hero, but entryways on the northern side of the park were opened to the public Monday morning.
The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the park, but officers near the park confirmed that it had been opened to the public.
Lafayette Square has long been one of the nation’s most prominent places for demonstrations.
Crowds gathered there in the days after Floyd, a Black man, died last May in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody.
Derek Chauvin, a White police officer, was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s killing.