Miami managed a 44-29 record during the regular season, just fifth best in the Eastern Conference. But the Heat upset the higher-rated Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the Eastern Conference title.

Although both teams posted 12-3 records during their playoff runs, the Lakers and Heat are very different teams.

Los Angeles, led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is as close to a two-man team as there is in the NBA. During the 15 playoff games leading up to the Finals, James and Davis combined to score about 49 percent of the Lakers’ points, grab 45 percent of the rebounds and hand out 48 percent of the team’s assists.

The Heat wins games a different way. Miami has six players who have averaged in double figures for points during the playoffs. Five players have been the high scorer for Miami. With the Heat, everybody takes a turn at leading the team.

So which team is going to win this year’s NBA championship? The Lakers with their two all-world superstars? Or the Heat with their star-of-the-game approach?

The Lakers look tough. James is playing at a high level. He had a “triple-double” in the fifth and final game against the Nuggets scoring 38 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dealing out 10 assists. At 6 feet 10 inches tall, Davis is a handful for any defense.

While it seems the Lakers depend too much on their dynamic duo, why shouldn’t they? James and Davis score on more than half of their shots.

The Heat’s team is just as hot as the Lakers. While the team doesn’t have big names such as James and Davis, it still has some firepower. At 23 years old, Bam (don’t you love that name?) Adebayo is an up-and-coming star at power forward. Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic can score on anyone.

While I love Miami’s teamwork, I don’t know if the team will able to stop James and Davis. I think the Lakers will win in six games.