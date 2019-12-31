We have welcomed a new year, so 2019 is in the history books. But we’re giving you one more week to take the online 2019 KidsPost News Quiz. We published more than 200 stories last year, and we want to find out whether you paid attention or can refresh your memory by searching online.

Answer these 10 questions about stories we reported in 2019, and you might win a prize package of books, art supplies and a KidsPost T-shirt.

You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter; one entry per person. We must receive your answers by January 10. The winner will be randomly selected from all entries with 10 correct answers. Ask an adult to help you fill in your contact information in the form below. If you do not see the form, go to wapo.st/kidspostnews

quiz2019. Check back at the end of January to find out the answers and see who won.

