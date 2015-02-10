Click on picture to print out your cards. You will need two sheets of paper for four cards.

Click on picture to print out your cards. You will need two sheets of paper for four cards.

You may be the type of kid who has been creating valentines for weeks, and you’re all set for the class party. Or maybe you have been busy with homework, basketball and scouts, and it slipped your mind that Valentine’s Day is Saturday.

Not to worry. We have easy-to-make cards featuring adorable animals. (See if you can guess what the animals are and what they have in common.) Print out the cards — one sheet of paper for two cards — and address them. Spread glue on the reverse side, then fold each one along the dotted line and press. Now you have four super-fast and super-cute valentines! Another option is to put a small wrapped candy or lollipop on the reverse side of the card, fold and then tape the edges instead of gluing.

Print several copies to have enough for your entire class. And don’t forget to make cards for your teacher and your family!

