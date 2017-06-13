As a fresh National Basketball Association champions cap sat on his head, Kevin Durant embraced his mother, Wanda. Then he moved across the podium and hugged Stephen Curry before accepting his shiny most-valuable- player trophy, holding out his arms and hoisting it for everyone to see.

From the San Francisco Bay in California all the way to Oklahoma City, his old home.

Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by winning the NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get. He scored 39 points in a fast-and-furious, Finals-clinching 129-120 victory, defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday night.

“You can talk about whatever you want to talk about, but nobody comes in and cares about the game or loves the game as much as I do or works as hard as do I at the basketball game. You can talk about whatever happens on the outside, but inside those lines, I come to bring it every day,” Durant said. “I work hard, I believe in myself, I believe in the game, I respect the game, I love the game and I knew at some point in my life that it will come around for me.”

Curry added 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as Golden State closed out its second title in three years after dropping a 3-1 series lead a year ago. That has stung ever since, and even Durant understood: Last year, playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he gave up the same lead to the Warriors. They overcame a 3-1 deficit against Oklahoma City to advance to the Finals against Cleveland.

Durant shoots against the Cavaliers during the first half of Game 5. (Pool photo by Ezra Shawvia AP)

James, who in 2012 with Miami beat the Thunder in Durant’s only other Finals, wound up with 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

“I left everything on the floor every game,” James said after averaging a triple-double (double-digit points, rebounds and assists) in his eighth Finals.

This time, King James gave way to KD, who was the NBA Finals MVP 10 years after being picked second in the NBA draft behind Greg Oden.

Durant drove left, right and down the middle, knocked down three-pointers, dished and dunked.

Sure, the Warriors missed becoming the first undefeated champion, winning all of their playoff games until dropping Games 4 to the Cavs. But a 16-1 record still gave Golden State the best winning percentage of any title team.

They also became the first Bay Area team to capture a championship at home since the Oakland Athletics finished the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1974 World Series.

A year ago, these Warriors fell short after a record-setting season that included a 24-0 start and 73 victories at the end to break the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls’ wins mark.

Then they got Durant, who after the buzzer sounded did a little shake with Curry on the court before they slapped hands several times.

Two playful superstars who found a way to coexist through all the questions and close attention, together and smiling as champions.

“I’m happy for him,” Curry said. “You’ve got to call Kevin Durant a champ now.”