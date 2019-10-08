Lego is letting kids in the United States return unwanted plastic bricks to be cleaned and donated to U.S. schools. (Deb Lindsey/FOR THE WASHINGTON POST)

Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.

The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.

It said Tuesday that customers in the United States can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them free. Lego said the pieces will be cleaned, put into boxes and given to Teach for America, a nonprofit group that will donate them to U.S. classrooms. Some bricks will be also sent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for their after-school programs.

Lego said if the test is successful, it may expand the program beyond the United States next year.

The company typically tells its customers to keep their bricks or pass them on to others. But some have asked for another way to donate them, said Tim Brooks, Lego’s vice president of environmental responsibility.

Lego, like other big brands, is looking to please customers worried about discarded plastics’ impact on the environment. Plastics don’t disintegrate but can break down into tiny pieces and be eaten by birds or other wildlife, endangering their health.

The company is also working to find other materials for its colorful bricks. But finding one as durable as plastic has been a challenge, said Brooks. Last year, however, it began making Lego trees and bushes out of sugar cane.

Hasbro, which makes Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head, said it plans to eliminate plastic use in its packaging by 2022. It too has said that finding a material to replace the plastic in its toys has been tricky.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

Spanish teen uses Legos to build himself an arm

At the National Cathedral, another church is rising — out of 500,000 Legos

Book shows kids how to turn old Lego sets into something new