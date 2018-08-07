When you’re on a long car ride, you might spend hours wishing you were at your destination. You may even ask the dreaded question, “Are we there yet?” But minivan marathons don’t have to be boring. They can be fun if you find entertaining stops along the way.

We asked a few current and former co-workers — a well-traveled group — for places around the country that are worthy of a pit stop. We feature some of them here (and several more at kidspost.com ). If your travel plans don’t take you near any of them this summer, these spots might help you and your parents map out next year’s road trip.



Mermaids have been entertaining people at Weeki Wachee Springs in Florida since 1947. (Weeki Wachee Springs State Park)

FLORIDA

Mermaids come to life

You might know about mermaids from “The Chronicles of Narnia” or, of course, “The Little Mermaid.” But if you want to see them, you’ll have to travel to Florida’s Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. The park includes a unique feature: a theater carved into limestone rocks where you can watch performances in an underground spring just on the other side of a glass wall.

Women dressed in fish tails (which make them look like mermaids) swim alongside turtles and perform underwater shows while breathing with the help of oxygen-pumping tubes that allow them to remain underwater for long periods.

Mermaids have been swimming in that spring since 1947, entertaining regular folks as well as celebrities such as legendary rock-and-roller Elvis Presley.

6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, Florida. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $8 for ages 6 to 12, $13 for adults, free for age 5 and younger. 352-592-5656 or weekiwachee.com.

— Travis Andrews



People explore Cadillac Ranch outside of Amarillo, Texas. You can add a personal touch to the spray-painted cars. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Texas

Sunken sedans

Everyone knows that cars were created to rest on the earth, not in it. But if you drive down Interstate 40 near Amarillo, Texas, you’ll see a strange sight. Ten Cadillacs, which are extremely nice cars, rise out of a dusty field in a perfect row: All you can see is their back halves. They were stuck into the ground in 1974 by a group of San Francisco artists called the Ant Farm. Over the years, visitors have spray-painted them in crazy, rainbow patterns, and you can bring your own paint and add to the display. They’re pretty famous, showing up in a James Brown music video and even in the background of the Pixar movie “Cars.”

13651 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, Texas. Open daily round the clock. Free. No website.

— T.A.



This trio of sculptures is part of the gardens at Terra Studios in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Terra Studios)

Arkansas

Artful gardens

Terra Studios feels like something from “Alice in Wonderland.” Tucked away in northwest Arkansas, it’s basically an amusement park of art. You can wander around the park, which is filled with oversize board games, miniature houses, wooden cars the size of shoe boxes and little creatures made of stone. You can even head inside the studio and make some art of your own, or you can watch artists create small bluebird sculptures using a technique called glass blowing, which involves heating glass until it is a liquid and blowing through a tube to cool it down and shape it.

12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 800-255-8995 or terrastudios.com.

— T.A.



Step back to the early 20th century with a ride on a steam engine at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely, Nevada. (Nevada Northern Railway)

Nevada

Riding the rails

If you find yourself in Nevada, go to the Nevada Northern Railway historic landmark in Ely, which is near Great Basin National Park. You can ride an early 20th-century steam- or diesel-powered train, explore engines and poke around a rail yard’s workshop. After that, convince Mom and Dad to drive four hours west on U.S. Highway 50 so you can sled or roll down Sand Mountain.

1100 Avenue A, Ely, Nevada. Open Wednesday-Monday through September; limited schedule through December. Train ride and rail yard tour $31 adult, $15 ages 4 to 12, free for age 3 and younger. Find train ride times at 866-407-8326 or nnry.com .

— Tim Smith



Huge dinosaurs loom over the desert in Cabazon, California. They were built in the 1960s to get the attention of passing motorists. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

California

Desert dinosaurs

On your way in and out of Palm Springs, it’s hard to miss the Cabazon dinosaurs. They became famous when they were featured in “Pewee Herman’s Big Adventure.” They’re a fun novelty pit stop — and they’re close to the Cabazon Outlets, which have great shopping.

Mr. Rex’s Dinosaur Adventure, the on-site museum, has 50 lifelike dinos to see. The coolest part? You can climb inside the big T. rex, all the way up to his mouth. For extra fun, check out the fossil and gemstone panning, or try your hand at the dinosaur dig. If you manage to unearth a dino egg, you win a prize!

And of course, you’ve got to go to the gift shop. But look closely or you might miss it; it’s located in the belly of Mr. Rex.

50770 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, California. $13 for adults, $11 for ages 3 to 12, free for age 2 and younger. Open daily 9 to 7:30 p.m. through September 9, shorter hours in offseason. 951-922-8700 or cabazondinosaurs.com.

— Sarah Polus



Sherry Groom shows off her world-record collection of troll dolss at the Troll Hole Museum in Alliance, Ohio. (Troll Hole Museum)

Ohio

Troll treasure trove

You may not know that trolls were a thing before the 2016 animated movie of the same name. They were popular in the 1960s, when Sherry Groom received a troll doll for Christmas. A few more presents and she had a collection. What the Alliance, Ohio, resident has 50 years later — thousands of the frizzy-hair creatures — could be called an obsession.

Groom operates the Troll Hole Museum, a shrine to the mischievous creatures from Scandinavian folklore. There are trolls on shelves, in dioramas and in artwork. Groom set the Guinness World Record in 2012 for unique trolls with 2,990. (That number has more than doubled since then, she says.) Groom has such enthusiasm for the mythical creatures that after a tour, you just might be a believer.

228 E. Main Street, Alliance, Ohio. Open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students, $6 ages 5 to 11, $3 ages 3 to 4, free for age 2 and younger. 330-596-1157 or thetrollhole.com.

— Christina Barron



The Haines Shoe House is a five-level house near York, Pennsylvania, that a shoe store owner had built in 1949. The house is now a roadside attraction with a bakery and ice cream shop inside. (Haines Shoe House)

Pennsylvania

A big shoe to fill

If your family is passing through York, Pennsylvania, step out of the car and into the shoe. That would be the Haines Shoe House, a five-story house that looks like a giant work boot. Melanie Schmuck, who bought the house with husband Jeff in 2015, will give you a tour of the house, which shoe store owner Mahlon Haines had built in 1948. Learn about Haines, who was known as the “Shoe Wizard,” and the history of the landmark. Schmuck also sells baked goods and locally made ice cream. If you don’t a least consider a treat, you might kick yourself later.

197 Shoe House Road, York, Pennsylvania. Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 2. Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 5 through October. $5 for age 5 and older, free for age 4 and younger. 717-683-6328 or hainesshoehouse.com.

— C.B.

MASSACHUSETTS

Old-school fun

Redstone Schoolhouse

Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, 72 Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, Massachusetts. 978-443-1776 or wayside.org.

VERMONT

Buried flavors

Ben & Jerry’s Factory Tour



1281 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury, Vermont, 05676. Until August 18, hours tours run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. From August 18-October 20, tours run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. $4 for adults (13-59), $3 for seniors (60 & up), and kids under 12 are free. Tour tickets are available on a first-come first-serve basis. 802-882-2040 or benjerry.com/about-us/factory-tours

