This story was originally published in June 2016.



Six photos can fit on these blocks to create a Father’s Day gift that Dad can rearrange. (Photos by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

For Father’s Day — or any other day, really — it’s always fun to celebrate by remembering good times you have had with your family. With a photo block puzzle, you can celebrate six memories at once.

With just a little bit of paste, you can attach pieces of six photos to the faces of a block. The blocks can be assembled in different ways to highlight one of your many memories, and they make a nice toy for Dad to play with on his desk or on a table at home.

Photo Block Puzzle

Makes one puzzle with six photos.

Adult help: Yes

Hands-on time: 1 hour

Total time: 2 hours

SUPPLIES

Sandpaper

6 2-inch wooden blocks

Stain or paint (optional)

Foam brushes

6 4-by-6-inch photos

Hobby knife

Ruler or other straight edge

Mod Podge or similar glue

STEPS

1. Gently sand the edges of the blocks.

2. For a more polished puzzle, you can use the foam brush to lightly stain or paint the edges

of the blocks. Otherwise, some

of the original wood color may show through the puzzle. Let the blocks dry.

3. Using a straight edge and hobby knife, cut your first photo in 2-inch squares (cut in half along the long side and in thirds along the short side).

4. Use a foam brush to spread Mod Podge on one face of each of the blocks. If you used stain or paint, make sure the blocks are dry before you do this.

5. Gently press your photo pieces onto the Mod Podge, attaching them to the blocks.

6. After you have glued one photo on, turn each block to a new face. Attach photos on the other five blocks the same way. Let the Mod Podge dry for an hour. Then put a thin coat of Mod Podge on top of the photos to seal.