Striking teachers embrace Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, California, after a tentative deal between the United Teachers of Los Angeles union and the Los Angeles school district is announced. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers returned to work Wednesday after voting for a deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation’s second-largest district.

“I voted ‘yes,’ to approve,” said second-grade teacher Wendy Perez. “I think the union negotiated in good faith, and I’d like to believe the district did, too.”

The deal includes a 6 percent pay raise and a commitment to reduce class sizes over four years, according to statements from the district and the teachers’ union.

It also will add more than 600 nursing positions over the next three school years. Teachers had complained that some schools had a nurse on campus only one day a week, says Perez. Additional counselors and librarians are also part of the planned increase in support staff.

A crowd of teachers roared its approval after the tentative deal was announced at City Hall after a 21-hour bargaining session.

The new contract eliminates a long-standing clause that gave the district authority over class sizes, officials said. Many schools will see a class size reduction of about four students in three years — though 90 high-needs campuses will see six fewer students per class during that time.

Those reductions were the main reason teacher Charles Pak voted for the deal — but he said he was happy with it as a whole.

“We got almost everything we asked for, just about,” said Pak, who teaches eighth-grade English. “So I think the strike was positive overall.”

District Superintendent Austin Beutner said he is delighted the deal was reached. But he hinted that challenges about money remain.

“The issue has always been how do we pay for it?” Beutner said. “That issue does not go away now that we have a contract.”

Under the agreement, the district, the union and the mayor’s office will work together to “advocate for increased county and state funding” for Los Angeles schools, according to the union’s summary.

The district maintained that the union’s demands could bankrupt the school system, which estimates it will spend a half-billion dollars more than its budget this year.

Kelly Maloney said students at the downtown Los Angeles high school where he teaches English told him they’re ready to return to normal after spending a week in large groups supervised by small numbers of substitute teachers.

“They’re bored,” he said of his 12th-grade pupils. “Going back is going to be a big transition for everyone — students, administrators, teachers.”

— Associated Press

