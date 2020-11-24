“Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, said in a statement.

The 2½ -mile parade route will be axed in favor of a short stroll for the cameras, Macy’s spokesman Orlando Veras said.

The giant balloons will be flown without the usual 80 to 100 handlers each and will instead be tethered to specialized vehicles, Veras said.

Most of the performers will be local, Veras said. School marching bands that had been invited to perform will be deferred to 2021.