Hands-on time: 15 minutes

Total time: 8 hours, 15 minutes

Makes: About 2 cups

SUPPLIES

●1 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk

●2 ice cube trays

●Medium-size bowl

●Blender

●1 cup plus 1 tablespoon soy milk or milk of choice

●3 tablespoons blue agave syrup

● 1/ 4 teaspoon vanilla extract

●¼ to ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

●1 cup raw spinach

●Spoon

●Whipped topping (optional)

●Mini chocolate chips (optional)

STEPS

1. Pour coconut milk into ice cube trays and freeze overnight. After the cubes freeze, fill the sink about an inch deep with warm tap water. Remove trays from the freezer, and place each in the sink for about 30 seconds. Turn trays upside down above bowl and twist until the cubes pop out.

2. Place about 16 coconut milk cubes in the blender. Gently pour in 1 cup milk, agave, vanilla and ¼ teaspoon peppermint.

3. Add spinach.

4. Place the lid on the blender, and blend at medium-high speed until the entire mixture is liquid. You should see no pieces of spinach. Remove the blender from its base.

5. Open the lid and stir with a clean spoon. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon of milk, replace the lid and blend again. If you prefer a stronger peppermint flavor, add an additional ⅛ teaspoon peppermint extract. Repeat, if needed, until the mixture is the desired thickness and flavor.