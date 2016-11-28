This story was first published in November 2016.



You don’t need to buy a snow globe: You can make your own at home. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

If you have visited a big city, you’ve probably seen local monuments transformed into little globes filled with shimmering snow. They’re fun to shake, and they make cute mementos.

But you might not realize that snow globes are easy and inexpensive to make. A jar from your refrigerator or pantry can substitute for a globe. Your local craft or hobby store will have miniature figures and the rest of the supplies. So if you are looking for a gift idea or decoration for your bedroom, try this easy craft. The hardest part is deciding what you want to go inside the jar.



The main ingredients to make snow globes: jars, water, glitter, glue and ornaments. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Adult help: Yes

Hands-on time: 10 minutes

Total time: 8 hours

Materials

• Glass or plastic jars with tops

• Waterproof glue, Amazing Goop or other brand

• Figures, trees or other decorations, plastic or resin

• Distilled water

• Glycerin

• White glitter

• Decorative crushed snow

• Ribbon, optional

Steps

1. Look in your refrigerator or at the grocery store for jars with wide openings. Pickle jars are one example. Many jam jars work well, too. Wash jars and

remove labels. Ask a parent for help with this because soaking and scrubbing is sometimes necessary.

2. Place lid upside down on work surface covered in newspaper or paper towels. Glue figure to center of lid. Let dry at least eight hours or overnight.



After gluing your ornament or decoration onto the lid, add glitter and decorative snow to the water in the jar. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

3. Pour distilled water into container up to about a half-inch from the top. Add a few drops of glycerin.

4. Drop several pinches of glitter into the water. Put a pinch of decorative snow in your hand and discard any large pieces (they usually float). Put the small pieces of snow in the water.

5. Place the lid on the jar and screw on tightly. Turn right side up and make sure the lid is not leaking. Shake the jar to see whether you have enough glitter and whether the water level is close to the top. If not, reopen the jar and add a little more. To ensure the globe stays leak free, add a ring of glue to the top of the open jar and tightly reseal. Glue ribbon to the rim of the lid if you want a fancier snow globe.