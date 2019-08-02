1 of 18 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × 2019’s Summer of KidsPost View Photos Check out how our readers spent their summer Caption Check out how our readers spent their summer family photo/family photo Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The best way to cool off in the summer is to be in, on or near the water. KidsPost readers did just that with boat rides, surfing and fishing. Twins Fares and Yara Eloseily of Alexandria, Virginia, got to see both sides of Niagara Falls. They took a boat ride to Horseshoe Falls in Canada, the largest of the three waterfalls that form Niagara Falls.

They weren’t the only twins to enjoy the water. Reese and Avery Miller of Leesburg, Virginia, rode the waves at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The Stevens family of Annandale, Virginia, explored the Norwegian seas. Hazel, Emmett and Tobin Stevens took a boat ride and saw breathtaking cliffs and waterfalls at one of Norway’s fjords.

You don’t need to travel far to be a part of Summer of KidsPost. Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form below or at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

