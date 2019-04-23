A child receives a dose of the vaccine against malaria on Tuesday at a hospital in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, in Africa. (Amos Gumulira/AFP/Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Malawi has become the first country to begin immunizing children against malaria, using the only licensed vaccine to protect against the mosquito-spread disease.

Although the vaccine protects only about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria. The disease kills about 435,000 people each year, the majority of them children younger than 5 in Africa.

“It’s an imperfect vaccine, but it still has the potential to save tens of thousands of lives,” said Alister Craig, dean of biological sciences at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Craig said that immunizing the most vulnerable children during peak malaria seasons could save thousands from falling ill or dying.

The vaccine, known as Mosquirix, was approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2015.

WHO said similar vaccination programs would begin in the coming weeks in Kenya and Ghana, with the aim of reaching about 360,000 children across the three countries.

Craig said one of health officials’ biggest challenges could be persuading parents to bring their children for repeated doses of a vaccine that protects only about a third of children for a limited amount of time.

More commonly used vaccines, like those for polio and measles, work more than 90 percent of the time.

“This malaria vaccine is going to save many lives, even if it is not as good as we would like,” Craig said. “But I hope this will kick-start other research efforts so that the story doesn’t end here.”

— Associated Press