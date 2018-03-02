Mary Ellen Zavaleta’s fourth-graders at Cherry Run Elementary in Burke, Virginia, hold up words they like. (Cherry Run Elementary)

Mary Ellen Zavaleta’s fourth-grade class at Cherry Run Elementary in Burke, Virginia, is the March Class of Kids­Post. The 19 students like sweets, soccer and Taylor Swift.

Favorite author and favorite book: There was no clear winner because the students enjoy a wide variety of authors and books. R.L. Stine and his “Goosebumps” books scored two votes. Other authors mentioned included Erin Hunter, R.J. Palacio and Gordon Korman. “Hilo,” “El Deafo” and “Black Beauty” were among the favorite books.

Favorite singer or musician: ­Taylor Swift received three votes, the lone musician to get more than one vote. Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry and Bon Jovi were among the other favorites.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer gets the win in this category with five votes. Second place was a tie, with baseball, lacrosse and basketball receiving three votes apiece.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Dad was the top vote-getter here with four. Grandpa came in second with two. Famous people students admired included Thomas Jefferson, musician John Lennon and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Favorite website or app: Game-designing platform Roblox scored three votes, winning this category. Terraria, Musical.ly and Slither.io were just a few of the other sites named.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? ­California was the top destination with four votes (three specifically for Los Angeles). Hawaii was a close second with three.

Favorite birthday food: Mrs. ­Zavaleta’s students have a sweet tooth (or sweet teeth?). Seven students look forward to traditional cake or cupcakes on their birthday. Cookies came in second place with three votes.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? Video walked away with the win here, with nine votes. A text was second with five.

Do you have a pet or pets? ­These kids are dog people. Ten of them have at least one canine companion. (One student said she had eight!) Seven students had no pets, and three had cats.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Engineer narrowly won this category with three votes. Other career options included lacrosse player, zoologist and president.

What would you invent to help others? A teleportation device received the most votes with three. Two students mentioned flying cars. Most unusual device: something to turn humans into animals. (Voluntarily, we hope.)