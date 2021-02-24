Clark, a crossword hobbyist, came up with the idea two years ago. Engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute moved during descent. Turning it into a secret message was “super fun,” he said Tuesday.

Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday’s landing, according to Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference Monday.

It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Clark said. Next time, he noted, “I’ll have to be a little bit more creative.”

“Dare mighty things” — a quote from President Teddy Roosevelt — is a phrase often used at JPL and adorns many of the center’s walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious,” Clark said.

As for the GPS coordinates, the spot is 10 feet from the entrance to JPL’s visitor center.

Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of NASA’s Mars rovers in increasing size over the years — similar to the stick-family car decals seen on Earth. Deputy Project Manager Matt Wallace promises more hidden “Easter eggs,” or surprises.

They should be visible once Perseverance’s seven-foot arm is deployed in a few days and starts photographing under the vehicle, and again when the rover is driving in a couple weeks.