Max Scherzer, a star pitcher for the Washington Nationals, stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter in the 14th inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves. He score the go-ahead run on the way to a 5-3 victory. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFA/Shutterstock)

Let’s hear it for Max Scherzer.

But I’m not talking about the pitcher, although he is terrific. I mean Max Scherzer the hitter — and base runner.

Let’s hear it for Max Scherzer the baseball player.

On Saturday night, the Washington Nationals were locked in a 3-3 game against the Atlanta Braves that had gone into extra innings. The Nats, who have had lots of injuries this season, were running out of players. So Manager Dave Martinez came up to Scherzer in the 11th inning and said, “You’re going to hit.”

Scherzer didn’t hesitate. He got ready, stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter in the 14th inning and smacked a solid single up the middle. Later, he raced around the bases to score the go-ahead run on a triple by Wilmer Difo. The Nats added another run and won the game, 5-3.

It was not a complete surprise that Martinez asked Scherzer to hit and that he came through in the clutch. The star pitcher is hitting .281 this season, with nine hits in 32 at-bats.

Scherzer can also bunt and field his position. He helps his team in lots of ways.

That’s a good lesson for kids who play sports and for their coaches. Too often, kids as young as 8 or 10 years old get stuck at one position because the coach thinks that is their “best” position. But I think kids should play a variety of roles before high school.

For example, kids should have a chance to play both offense and defense in games such as hockey, lacrosse and soccer. In baseball, kids should move between the infield and the outfield.

By moving to various positions, kids get a chance to learn the whole game and develop different skills. And that is what kids sports are supposed to be about: learning and having fun.

If you want to see athletes who play the whole game, check out the National Basketball Association playoffs. Players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are tall, but they can run, handle the ball and shoot three-pointers. They are complete players.

But there is one rule I learned from coaching more than 30 youth sports teams: Never send a player to a position where there’s no chance of success.

There’s no use putting a kid at shortstop if she can’t make the throw to first base. Or playing someone at point guard if he can’t handle the ball and pass it to his teammates.

Still, the aim of youth sports should be to give kids the chance to play different positions and learn to play the whole game.

Like Max Scherzer — baseball player.

