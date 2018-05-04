Luz Chamorro’s sixth-grade science class at Gunston Middle School in Arlington is the KidsPost class of the month for May. (Gunston Middle School)

Luz Chamorro’s Fourth-period science class at Gunston Middle School in Arlington, Virginia, is the May Class of Kids­Post. The 25 sixth-graders enjoy reading, basketball and cake.

We have only one more Class of Kids­Post this school year. If you would like your class considered for next year, ask your teachers to look for our updated questionnaire in August. If they would like to join the KidsPost teachers email list, at wapo.st/kidspostteachers, we’ll send them a message when the new questionnaire is available. Classes of the month receive a Kids­Post Chesapeake Bay poster, KidsPost pencils for all the students and a selection of grade-

appropriate new books.

Favorite author and favorite book: With eight votes, Ms. Chamorro’s sixth-graders love J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter series. They also enjoy authors Rick Riordan, Jeff Kinney and James Patterson.

Favorite singer or musician: ­Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical “Hamilton,” earned a category-winning five votes. Taylor Swift came in second with two votes. The students also enjoy Michael Jackson, Halsey and Katy Perry.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: These students love to kick a soccer ball around. With 10 votes, soccer was by far their favorite sport. Reading came in second place. Crafting — specifically, making slime — made the cut, too.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Just in time for Mother’s Day, this class’s top pick was Mom. “She was always there for me when I was sad and when I felt scared,” said one sixth-grader. Former first lady Michelle Obama came in second for her “kindness and inspiration.” Other candidates for most admired were Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández.

Favorite website or app: Snapchat and YouTube tied with five votes apiece. But the students also enjoy learning with the programming game Hopscotch.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? These kids would like to see Paris, France, the most. Hawaii, the Bahamas and the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates had a three-way tie for second place. The most unusual destination mentioned? A trip to Jupiter.

Favorite birthday food: Cake is the Number 1 birthday food for this class. Ice cream was a close second. Other favorites include rainbow-confetti cupcakes, Italian food and Twix bars.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? Ms. Chamorro’s students prefer to get a text message from a friend. The second-favorite way to reach them: by video.

Do you have a pet or pets? Eleven students don’t have a pet at home. Of those who do, eight have a dog, five have cats, and four have fish. (Some have more than one kind of pet.) The most unusual pet mentioned was a hermit crab. ­

What do you want to be when you grow up? These kids have a variety of careers in mind, but the most popular were lawyers and actors. So if Michelle Obama (a former lawyer) and Lin-Manuel Miranda have any advice, they’d be grateful.

More in KidsPost

Ethan Sonneborn can’t drive but he can run for governor

D.C. Scout is invested in her community

Does that baby bird on the ground need your help?