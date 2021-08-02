As Tikal grew, its rulers had to think about how to feed 60,000 people or more. They would have had to cut down parts of the surrounding rainforest to raise food while “leaving enough of it in place to meet their needs for wood and other resources,” says Dunning. He compares it to today’s practice of chopping down much larger parts of the Amazon rainforest to raise cattle for beef, which he calls “bad for the health of local environment and the global environment, too.” The Maya would have used slash-and-burn techniques and let the forest grow back after a few years.