Thousands of years ago the Maya people endured the same problems. Their civilization once thrived in parts of today’s Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras. They had their own systems of written language and astronomy, and they were amazing architects of pyramids, as well as cities. One of the cities, Tikal, was built in what is now Guatemala. Tikal was home to tens of thousands of people during the years 600 to 800.
“It was quite a remarkable place, with towering temples poking up above the top of the rainforest,” says Nicolas Dunning. He’s a geographer at the University of Cincinnati who is part of a team that’s been studying Tikal for more than a decade. It began to be excavated more than 100 years ago. He recently worked on a new research project about Tikal, its water and its plants.
“Although we think of tropical rainforest as a place that’s always wet,” says Dunning, Tikal was built in a place that got little rain for half the year. In addition, it had no year-round lakes or rivers — although it did have an important spring. The Maya also did not have a system to reach groundwater. So they built reservoirs to collect and store rainwater. Between two of those reservoirs, at a temple and the palace, were lots of trees.
Dunning and his colleagues ran tests to see what kinds of trees these might have been. They discovered that they were wild plants from the surrounding rainforest. They would have served different, important purposes. Their long roots helped prevent erosion, which would have helped keep their water clean. Some of them provided food and medicines. And they created shade, which would have provided a pocket of cool in a very hot and dry city. The areas around houses, too, would have bits of forest, orchards and food gardens.
In today’s cities, planting trees in parks or on sidewalks is still a heat-busting technique. However, Dunning says that most Maya people probably didn’t have access to the temple/palace oasis; it was probably reserved only for royals.
As Tikal grew, its rulers had to think about how to feed 60,000 people or more. They would have had to cut down parts of the surrounding rainforest to raise food while “leaving enough of it in place to meet their needs for wood and other resources,” says Dunning. He compares it to today’s practice of chopping down much larger parts of the Amazon rainforest to raise cattle for beef, which he calls “bad for the health of local environment and the global environment, too.” The Maya would have used slash-and-burn techniques and let the forest grow back after a few years.
Although the Maya changed the environment with their farming and other practices, they had much less impact on the climate than we do now, Dunning says. The Maya had no cars and no metal tools, and they understood “that you have to have balance,” he says. “If you abuse the world it’s going to come back and bite you or your children or your children’s children. You’ll pay a price, or someone will.” That’s a lesson we should remember today!