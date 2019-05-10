Jessica Lauber's third- and fourth-grade class at Harrington Elementary in Harrington, Washington, is the May Class of KidsPost. (Courtesy Jessica Lauber)

Jessica lauber’s third- and fourth -grade class at Harrington Elementary School in Harrington, Washington, is the May Class of KidsPost. Harrington is a very small town about an hour from Spokane. Lauber’s classroom is made up of 14 third- and fourth-graders in a school with fewer than 150 students. Most of them have pets, love Harry Potter and enjoy eating cake on their birthday.

We have enough Class of KidsPost submissions for this school year. If you would like your class — grades two through seven — considered for next year, have your teacher keep an eye out in August for our updated questionnaire. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.



Favorite author and favorite book: There was a tie between J.K. Rowling and Dr. Seuss, with three votes each. Other favorites include Dav Pilkey, Kate DiCamillo and Shannon Messenger’s “Keeper of the Lost Cities.”

Favorite singer or musician: Lauber’s class loves listening to Adele and Marshmello, who had two votes each.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer is a fan favorite, earning three votes. Minecraft scored second place in the class.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Two students admire their grandfather. One student said she admires her dad because he is a science teacher and she likes that subject in school.

Favorite website or app: With a small class, there are bound to be many favorites. Fortnite and YouTube scored three votes each with this class. Roblox and “Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare” tied for second place with two votes apiece.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Washington state gets a lot of rain, and this class would like to get some sun. Hawaii and Florida are two vacation spots students would like to visit. Each earned three votes. One student would like to visit a Great Wolf Lodge.

Favorite birthday food: Five students would want to have a slice of cake on their birthday. One student would specifically like a flamingo-theme cake on their special day. Pizza and doughnuts tied for second place with two votes each.

Favorite holiday: Five out of the 14 students call Christmas their favorite holiday. Three like to celebrate their birthday.

Do you have a pet or pets? Lauber’s class has nine dogs, eight cats and three fish. Some have farm animals such as chickens, goats and a mule.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Three students would like to be a YouTube personality. Two students want to be a teacher. One student would like to have a career in pillow-making.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Harrington’s third- and fourth-graders don’t like to see people hungry and sick. One student said she would create a program that would give people’s money to hospitals rather than companies when they buy things.

