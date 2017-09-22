A handler and his rescue dog look for victims Friday at the site of a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood. Mexican officials are promising to keep up the search for survivors as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day after Tuesday's major earthquake that devastated Mexico City and nearby states. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day Friday, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

Mexico’s federal police said several people were lifted out of the debris of two buildings Thursday. Rescuers removed or broke through slabs until they found cracks that allowed workers to wiggle through to reach the victims, then lift them to safety. The city government said 60 people in all had been rescued since the quake hit at midday Tuesday.

Still, with the hours passing, fewer of the living were being found, and the official death toll rose to 286, with more than half, 148, in the capital. National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente tweeted early Friday that there were also 73 deaths in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

There was fear that the government was knocking down buildings in which people could still be alive.

“It is false that we are demolishing structures where there could be survivors,” Puente said. “The rescue operations will continue, and they won’t stop.”

Volunteers wait for their turn to help in Mexico City on Friday. (Alfredo Estrella/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images)

Those who witnessed the buildings collapse said the tragedy could have been much worse. Some buildings didn’t fall immediately, giving people time to escape.

Security guard Felix Giral Barron said that after the quake started, he had time to run and tell people to evacuate his building. Then an entire apartment building across the street crumbled and a big tank of heating gas on it slid off, but miraculously didn’t explode.

What was not miraculous was the disappearance of one of the most dearly held hopes, the belief that a small girl trapped in a collapsed school had been contacted by rescuers.

Since early Wednesday, the nation’s attention had been glued to the search for her in the rubble of the school in southern Mexico City. Rescuers told reporters that a girl, identified only as Frida Sofia, had signaled she was alive deep in the rubble by wiggling her fingers. Rescuers said they spoke with her.

The child became a symbol of hope, but no family members came forward to identify the girl, and officials said no girl by that name was registered at the school.

On Thursday afternoon, navy Assistant Secretary Enrique Sarmiento announced that while there were signs suggesting someone could be alive beneath the school, all its children had been accounted for.

He said 11 children had been rescued and 19 had died, along with six adults.

“We want to emphasize that we have no knowledge about the report that emerged with the name of a girl,” Sarmiento added. “We do not believe — we are sure — it was not a reality.”

Sarmiento said rescuers will continue to search regardless of the age of anyone trapped in the school.

At the site of a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood, rescue efforts were stopped overnight as rain drenched the area and destabilized the pile of rubble.

Workers were eager to restart Friday morning under overcast but dry conditions — as soon as experts could confirm it was safe to do so.

Jose Gutierrez, a relative of someone believed to be in the wreckage of the building and also a civil engineer, gathered other families of the missing to let them know what was going on. A list of 46 names of missing people was attached to a nearby lamppost.

“My family is there. I want them to get out,” Gutierrez said, his voice breaking with emotion. “So … we go onward.”