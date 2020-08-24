As other countries around the world have discovered, there’s no perfect replacement for in-person classes.
The Mexican government had the country’s largest private television companies dedicate channels to school programming around-the-clock. Education officials developed schedules giving students several opportunities to watch their classes.
Education Secretary Esteban Moctezuma said officials decided to rely on television because many more families have TV than Internet access. Still, questions remain about how families, especially those with more than one child, will juggle the classes along with jobs that could force both parents out of the home — often taking their children with them.
— Associated Press