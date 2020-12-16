The monarch’s status will be reviewed yearly, said Charlie Wooley, head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Great Lakes regional office. Emergency action could be taken earlier, but plans call for proposing to list the monarch under the Endangered Species Act in 2024 unless its situation improves enough to make the step unnecessary.

The proposal would be followed by another year for public comment and development of a final rule. Listing would provide a number of legal protections, including a requirement that federal agencies consider effects on the butterfly or its habitat before allowing highway construction and other potentially damaging activities.

Scientists estimate that the monarch population in the Eastern United States has fallen about 80 percent since the mid-1990s, and the drop-off in the Western United States has been steeper.

Scientists will continue monitoring the butterfly’s numbers and the effectiveness of what Wooley described as perhaps the most widespread grassroots campaign ever waged to save an animal in danger of extinction.

Since 2014, when environmental groups petitioned to list the monarch, school groups, garden clubs, government agencies and others around the nation have restored about 5.6 million acres of milkweed plants on which monarchs depend, Wooley said. They lay eggs on the leaves, which caterpillars eat, while adults gather nectar from the flowers.

The volunteer effort “has been phenomenal to see,” he said. “It has made a difference in the long-term survival of monarchs and helped other pollinators that are potentially in trouble.”

But advocacy groups say it has made up for only a small fraction of the estimated 165 million acres of monarch habitat lost in the past 20 years to development or chemical applications in cropland.

“Monarchs are too important for us to just plant flowers on roadsides and hope for the best,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “They need the compre-hensive protection that comes only from the Endangered Species Act.”

About 90 percent of the world’s monarchs live in North America. Scientists measure their abundance by the size of the areas they occupy in Mexico and California, where they cluster during winter.

The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates the eastern population declined from about 384 million in 1996 to a low of 14 million in 2013 before climbing to about 60 million last year.

But the California-based western group dropped from about 1.2 million in 1997 to fewer than 30,000 in 2019. Early survey results this fall have turned up only about 2,000, said Lori Nordstrom, the Fish and Wildlife Service’s assistant regional director.

While such grim prospects qualify the monarch for listing, officials said the law allows delays when the agency must focus on higher-priority cases.

Species ahead in line might be worse off, or courts might have set deadlines for decisions on them.