“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” Walensky said. “Just please hold on a little while longer.”

Several northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than two weeks ago.

President Biden reinforced the message Monday, declaring, “If we let our guard down now, we can see the virus getting worse, not better. People are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing.”

Biden delivered a direct appeal to governors and state and local leaders to reinstate mask-wearing requirements if they have lifted them and encouraged leaders to pause plans to further ease virus-related restrictions.