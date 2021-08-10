Spend at least 20 minutes in nature every day. Feel the air you are breathing. Let your bare feet connect with the ground. If you are lucky to have a garden, spend time there. Most of the greatest explorers, wildlife filmmakers and writers started out curious about their own backyards. Even if you live in a city, there are parks or trees that you can explore. Be curious. Be observant. Ask questions. Begin with learning the names of five of your local trees, five birds and five animals. See what you can find out about them.