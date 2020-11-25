They found that the three-sided, stainless-steel object is between 10 and 12 feet tall. But they discovered no clues about who might have driven it into the ground among the red rocks or why.

“This thing is not from another world,” said Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol.

The location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, because they are worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued.