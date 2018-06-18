

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module orbits with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin inside in 1969. (Photo from NASA via Reuters)

The United States wants to send robotic explorers to the moon as soon as next year as a step toward sending astronauts there for the first time since 1972, a NASA official said Monday.

NASA is planning lunar missions beginning next year aimed at developing the capacity for humans to return to the moon, said Cheryl Warner, a spokeswoman for the agency.

NASA will work with private companies, which have not yet been chosen, on the missions, Warner said in a phone interview.

President Trump in December signed a directive that he said would enable astronauts to return to the moon and eventually lead a mission to Mars. Last month he ordered the government to review rules on commercial space flights.

Americans first landed on the moon in 1969, reaching a goal set by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 and capping a decade-long space race with Russia.

Since then, U.S. efforts to explore beyond the Earth’s orbit have mostly focused on remote unmanned spacecraft.

