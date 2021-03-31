First detected in 2004, Apophis is now officially off NASA’s asteroid “risk list.”

“A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” Davide Farnocchia, of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, said in a statement Friday.

Scientists were able to refine Apophis’s orbit around the sun thanks to radar observations earlier this month, when the asteroid passed within 10.6 million miles.

Apophis will come within 20,000 miles on April 13, 2029, enabling astronomers to get a good look.

“When I started working with asteroids after college, Apophis was the poster child for hazardous asteroids,” Farnocchia said. “There’s a certain sense of satisfaction to see it removed from the risk list.”