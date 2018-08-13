The Parker Solar Probe launches with a rocket on Sunday in Florida. The probe will get much closer to the sun than any spacecraft has in the hopes of solving some of the star’s mysteries. (BILL INGALLS/AFP/Getty Images)

A NASA spacecraft hurtled Sunday toward the sun on a quest to unlock some of its mysteries by getting closer than any object sent before.

If all goes well, the Parker Solar Probe will fly straight through the wispy edges of the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, in November. In the years ahead, it will gradually get within 3.8 million miles of the surface, its instruments protected from the extreme heat and radiation by a revolutionary new carbon heat shield and other high-tech wizardry.

Altogether, the Parker probe will make 24 close approaches to our star during the seven-year journey.

“Wow, here we go. We’re in for some learning over the next several years,” said Eugene Parker, the 91-year-old astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named.

It was Parker who accurately theorized 60 years ago the existence of solar wind — the supersonic stream of charged particles blasting off the sun and coursing through space, sometimes wreaking havoc on electrical systems on Earth.

As Parker and thousands of others watched, a Delta IV Heavy rocket carried the probe aloft, thundering into the clear, star-studded sky.



Eugene Parker, right, an astrophysicist for whom the space prove is named, watches Sunday’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Glenn Benson/NASA via AP)

NASA needed the mighty 23-story rocket, plus a third stage, to get the Parker probe — the size of a small car — racing toward the sun, 93 million miles from Earth.

Among the mysteries scientists hope to solve: Why is the corona hundreds of times hotter than the surface, which is 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit? And why is the sun’s atmosphere continually expanding and accelerating?

“The only way we can do that is to finally go up and touch the sun,” said project scientist Nicola Fox of Johns Hopkins University. “We’ve looked at it. We’ve studied it from missions that are close in, even as close as the planet Mercury. But we have to go there.”

A better understanding of the sun’s life-giving and sometimes violent nature could also enable Earthlings to better protect satellites and astronauts, along with the power grids society depends on, said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief.

A mission to get close to our star has been on NASA’s books since 1958. The trick was making the spacecraft compact and light enough to travel at incredible speeds and tough enough to withstand the punishing environment.

“We’ve had to wait so long for our technology to catch up with our dreams,” Fox said.

Read more from KidsPost:

NASA crews show their creativity in long history of mission patches

NASA aims to send robots to the moon

Read about NASA’s Journey to Mars