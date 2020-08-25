National Dog Day was started in 2004 by mom, author and pet expert Colleen Paige. The idea caught on, and now there’s an International Dog Day as well, also on August 26. Paige loves all dogs, from mutts to best-in-show winners. She supports adoption from animal shelters. U.S. shelters take in more than 3 million dogs and almost as many cats each year.

Dogs come from a now-extinct wolf species that lived in Asia or Europe tens of thousands of years ago. Scientists are still trying to pinpoint where and when.

A recent study suggests that dogs became domesticated (tamed) between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago. The process began when wolves began scavenging near the camps of human hunter-gatherers. Over time, the two sides became companions and traveled together. Everyone benefited. The animals hunted and they protected the humans, who fed and sheltered the animals.

It’s much the same today. There are around 77 million pet dogs in the United States, and every White House except the current one, going back more than a century, has had a “first dog.” Besides being our best friends, dogs work as therapy animals; detect bombs, drugs and some diseases; and pull victims from the wreckage of accidents and disasters. For our part, we feed, shelter and love them to bits.

Oh, and if your favorite family furball is the second-most popular pet in the country, hang in there. National Cat Day is October 29.

Comparing cats and dogs

How do these top pets stack up?

Cats Dogs Pet population (U.S.)* 54 million 77 million Weight range 5 to 20 pounds 3.3 to 200 pounds Average life expectancy (varies widely by breed) 10 to 20 years 10 to 13 years Daily sleep habits About 15 hours 12 to 14 hours Speed^ 30 miles per hour 15 to 20 miles per hour Paw prints Claws retract, do not leave marks Claw marks are visible General behavior Prefer being alone Like being with others Bathroom habits Use a litter box Use the great outdoors

Source: Numbers shown are from the Simmons National Consumer Survey, 2018.

* Population estimates vary.

^ Speed depends on size and build.

Paw-pular 'Dog Diaries'

● Based on actual dogs and real events, Kate Klimo’s 14 “Dog Diaries” books put you where the action is, including the Great Chicago Fire and the sinking of the “unsinkable” Titanic. Meet George Washington’s hound Sweetlips, war hero Stubby and Buddy, one of the first guide dogs for the blind. Ages 7 to 10.