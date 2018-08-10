Next week marks the National Park Service’s 102nd birthday! Since August 25, 1916, the Park Service has been protecting our monuments and parks. Today, they are taking care of nearly 85 million acres of land in the country. This summer, KidsPost readers took us with them to explore these parks’ sights and history.

Adam and Eleanor Ortiz, 9 and 7, of Oakton, Virginia, went to Wyoming to see the Devils Tower National Monument. Ten years before President Woodrow Wilson created the National Park Service, Devils Tower was the country’s first designated national monument. Twins Henry and Corinne Hess, 12, of Washington, explored Native American history in New Mexico. At Chaco Culture National Historical Park, they learned about how the Chacoans survived there more than a thousand years ago. Nolan and Louis Powers, 14 and 11, from Reston, Virginia, earned a Park Service patch by visiting Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. They spoke to a park ranger and learned about the science behind these large glaciers.

Do you want to show readers where you went this summer? Join our Summer of ­KidsPost! You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28.

Here are the rules:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

●Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or they can mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to tell us what made the trip memorable.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!

