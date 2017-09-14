Mei Xiang, the female panda at the National Zoo, is not pregnant, according to an announcement Thursday from the zoo. She had been showing signs that a cub might be on the way. (Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Panda-watchers can exhale. There will be no baby panda in Washington this year, the National Zoo announced Thursday.

Mei Xiang (pronounced may-SHONG), the National Zoo’s female giant panda, is not expecting, the zoo announced in a news release. In May, she had undergone a medical procedure to help her become pregnant. But panda pregnancies are difficult to detect. Zookeepers had been watching Mei for several weeks because her behavior and rising hormone levels suggested she might have a cub on the way.

Sometimes zoo veterinarians can spot a cub on an ultrasound, a test that human moms get that shows a picture of an unborn baby. Back in August, zoo research veterinarian Pierre Comizzoli explained to KidsPost why performing an ultrasound on a giant panda isn’t as helpful as with people.

“She’s a pretty large animal, and the fetal development is pretty tiny,” Comizzoli said. (At birth, a giant panda is usually four to six ounces, about the size of a stick of butter.)

The zoo reported that Mei’s hormone levels were back to normal Thursday. That means her body either reabsorbed a tiny embryo or she had “pseudopregnancy” (SOO-doh-preg-nan-cee), which is when a panda acts pregnant but isn’t, the zoo said.

Mei Xiang is 19 years old, which is near the age when she will no longer be able to have cubs. She has given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan (ty-SHON), who is 12; Bao Bao (rhymes with now-now), who is 4; and Bei Bei (bay-bay), who is 2.

China, which lent Mei Xiang and adult male Tian Tian (t-YEN t-YEN) to the National Zoo in 2000, requires that all giant panda cubs be sent to its panda research center about the time they turn 4. Tai Shan and Bao Bao both live in China, but Bei Bei will stay at the National Zoo for the next 18 months or so.

The zoo’s panda house, which had been closed since September 1 to give Mei some quiet time, will reopen Saturday.