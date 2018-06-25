Mei Xiang cradles her cub Bei Bei at the National Zoo in December 2015. The giant panda may have a new cub soon. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The National Zoo closed the indoor panda exhibit this week to provide quiet for Mei Xiang (pronounced may-SHONG), who is showing signs of pregnancy.

The zoo reports that she is nesting, sleeping more and eating less. Zookeepers also have noted changes in Mei Xiang’s hormones, chemicals that can affect behavior. Urine tests have shown a rise in a hormone related to pregnancy.

But those behaviors and hormone changes are also signs of what’s called a pseudopregnancy (SOO-doh-preg-nan-see). That means that although Mei is acting pregnant, she may not be. Last year, zookeepers observed similar changes, but it turned out the giant panda was not pregnant.

Humans usually get a test called a sonogram to show a picture of their unborn baby. A panda fetus is very tiny until the last few weeks of pregnancy, so it’s difficult to spot. No baby has been spotted on Mei Xiang’s recent sonograms. So panda-watchers may get a surprise baby in the next few weeks or months — or not.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are parents to surviving cubs Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.

Read more from KidsPost:

Have you ever wondered what hormones do?

Bao Bao moves to China. See her first three years in photos.

Bei Bei is a “precious treasure”