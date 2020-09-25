The cub, which was pinkish-white at birth, is starting to look more like a panda, with large patches of black-and-white fur. Its eyes were closed, as they have been since birth, but one eye was starting to open. Steeil listened to its heart and lungs, felt its stomach, and checked its arm and leg movements. He pronounced the cub to be in good health.
Mei Xiang was soon reunited with the cub, which made several loud squeals during the exam. The pair are expected to remain off public view for a couple of months. The cub’s siblings — Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei — met the public when they were 4 or 5 months old.
Panda fans don’t need to wait until then to see the pair. You can watch and listen to mom and cub anytime on the Giant Panda Cam at national zoo.si.edu/webcams/panda-cam. Mei sometimes keeps the cub cradled close, but with a little patience you may see the two lying nose to nose in a snuggle.