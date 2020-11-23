Monday’s announcement comes on the day the zoo shut its doors to the public for the second time this year because of the covid-19 pandemic. Smithsonian officials said last week that the zoo and the seven museums that had been operating at limited capacity would all shut down indefinitely as the coronavirus continues to spike locally and across the country.
Even if the zoo were open, the panda house would have remained closed to the public, making the zoo’s panda-cam the only way to view the baby bear, who doctors say is up to 10.4 pounds and starting to crawl.
— Associated Press