Sumatran tiger Dumai and her unnamed cub are pictured at the National Zoo on July 12. Veterinarians have not determined whether the cub, which was born July 11, is male or female. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The National Zoo expanded its great cat family this week with the birth of a Sumatran tiger cub, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Dumai, an 8-year-old tiger, gave birth Tuesday afternoon to a single cub, according to a zoo statement. The cub appears to be nursing well and behaving normally. Veterinarians have not determined whether the cub is male or female.

“This is such an exciting time for us, not only because we have a cub who appears to be doing great, but also because this animal’s genes are extremely valuable to the North American population,” great cats curator Craig Saffoe said in the statement.

Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

The birth is the second for Dumai, who came to the National Zoo from San Diego, California, in 2011 and had two male cubs in 2013. The cub is the first for dad Sparky, who is 13 and arrived at the zoo last year.

The cub will not be on exhibit until the fall, after it has had several medical exams, vaccinations and it has passed a swim test.