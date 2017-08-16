Brian Goodwin — here catching a pop fly June 27 — has shown that he is a quality outfielder. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Adam Eaton . . . Jayson Werth . . . Trea Turner . . . Joe Ross . . . and now Bryce Harper.

The Washington Nationals have had a lot of injuries this season. And I haven’t mentioned the other half-dozen players who are on the disabled list. The Nats have even had scares with pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Still, Washington is way ahead in the National League East Division. Why? Because a bunch of guys have come off the bench and helped the team. Let’s take a look at some of these valuable players.

Wilmer Difo is not big (he’s listed at

5-foot-11), but he sure plays big. The Nats can put Difo at almost any position, and he will play well.

Adam Lind is a terrific hitter who would start for most major league teams. Michael A. Taylor, who just came off the disabled list, and Brian Goodwin, who got hurt recently, have shown throughout the season that they are quality outfielders.

Even Andrew Stevenson, who started the year deep in the Nats minor league system, recently saved a game with a diving catch in left field.

The outstanding play of the Nats bench this season is a good reminder to kids, and really to everyone.

Lots of kids would love to be stars such as Scherzer or Harper. They are super talents who make a hard game look easy. But most kids never get to be that kind of player. Teams also need bench players who stay ready and help out when they can.

It’s the same outside of sports. Too many people make too big a deal out of so-called stars and celebrities such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and the Kardashians.

But what makes a country or a society work is not the superstars and celebrities. It’s the teachers, nurses, scientists, first responders and countless other people who use their talents to help others and make things better for everyone.

These people don’t have 90 million followers on Instagram, but they are valuable players. Just like Wilmer Difo, Adam Lind, Michael A. Taylor, Brian Goodwin and Andrew Stevenson.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids ages 7 to 12.