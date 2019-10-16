The Washington Nationals celebrate advancing to the World Series after Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Nats beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4, to sweep the series. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals will have a week to prepare for their first World Series after sweeping the

St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Patrick Corbin, NLCS most valuable player Howie Kendrick and the wild-card Nats finished off the Cardinals with a 7-4 win Tuesday.

The four-game sweep will give Washington plenty of time to set its pitching rotation whichever way it wants with top starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Corbin. The World Series will begin Tuesday night in New York or Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros lead the New York Yankees 2-1 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

The last time the World Series came to the nation’s capital was 1933, when the Washington Senators lost to the New York Giants in five games. The only baseball championship for the city came in 1924, when the Senators beat the Giants. In the series’ seventh game, the Senators broke a 12th-inning tie to win, 4-3.

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

The World Series was a big hit from the beginning

With the Nationals on the upswing, can they make a playoff run?

Jackie Robinson was a towering figure in American history