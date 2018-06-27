Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. In the 2009 draft the Minnesota Timberwolves picked Jonny Flynn when they could have picked Curry. In the same draft, the Memphis Grizzlies took Hasheem Thabeet instead of Harden. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) held its annual player draft last week. In the draft, the 30 NBA teams decide which of the best college and international players may join their teams next season.

All the teams — including the Washington Wizards, who selected the University of Oregon’s Troy Brown Jr. in the draft’s first round — are hoping the players they picked will turn out to be stars.

But a recent study of 25 years (1990 to 2014) of NBA drafts by The Washington Post indicated that teams make lots of mistakes. Sometimes, players picked early in the draft turn out not to be very good. Other times, late picks become all-stars.

For example, in the 2009 draft the Minnesota Timberwolves picked Jonny Flynn when they could have picked Stephen Curry. In the same draft, the Memphis Grizzlies took Hasheem Thabeet instead of James Harden. Big mistakes.

It’s not only pro basketball. Remember, Tom Brady, the quarterback who has won the Super Bowl five times, was picked in the sixth round of the National Football League draft. That means that teams picked 198 players before the New England Patriots finally took Tom Terrific.

The Post study also indicated the teams have not improved their selection process over the years. Teams watch hundreds of college games, and they have players work out and take all sorts of physical and mental tests. But mistakes still happen.



Oregon forward Troy Brown Jr. holds the ball while defended by Washington State guard Milan Acquaah. The Washington Wizards selected Brown in this year’s NBA draft. (Young Kwak/AP)

As Cade Massey, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies how people make decisions, told The Post: “Some processes, some futures, are impossible to predict. The thing we’re forecasting is human beings. . . . And not only that, they’re, like, 18 years old.”

So, given the study, my question is: If people who devote their entire professional careers to analyzing basketball talent make lots of mistakes when drafting college players to become NBA players, why do we think a part-time or even volunteer coach can pick the “best” players among a bunch of 8-, 10- or 12-year-olds?

It happens all the time. AAU basketball teams, travel baseball and soccer teams require kids, sometimes as young as 6 or 7 years old, to try out. The tryouts might involve a couple hours of drills or games. The youth coaches have nowhere near the information about these kids that NBA coaches have about their players. But the youth coaches think they can pick the “best” players.

That’s just plain crazy. I think all youth leagues and teams should aim at getting as many kids as possible into the games and not limit playing time to the “best” kids.

After all, if experts make mistakes about 18- and 20-year-olds, what chance does anyone have to get it right with a bunch of kids?

I say: Let all the kids play.

