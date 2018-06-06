Stephen Curry, right, of the Golden State Warriors guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California. James and Curry said they expect that the winning team will not be visiting the White House. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Stephen Curry and LeBron James spoke their minds last year. Nothing has changed this year. On the eve of Game 3 of the Warriors-Cavaliers series, politics dominated the conversation.

On Wednesday the Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to be at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win — a visit that was canceled by President Trump. Curry and James were among those speaking out at the National Basketball Association Finals in support of the Eagles.

“I’m not surprised. It’s typical of him,” said Tuesday of Trump’s decision to cancel. “I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway. So it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

Trump said the Eagles’ event was called off because some of their players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem.” No Eagles players knelt during the anthem last season.

Curry raised Trump’s anger last year when he said he wouldn’t go to the White House, prompting the president to uninvite him and the Golden State Warriors.

Curry said Tuesday that he expected the Warriors to take the same position this year. He also said he spoke with a current Eagles player about that team’s decision-making process and how it went deeper than disagreeing with Trump’s policies.

“It’s an important conversation, but you can’t control what other people try to do, or try to control the narrative or things like that,” Curry said.

There has been clear tension between many star athletes throughout the Trump presidency. Trump has often blasted the pro football players who have knelt for the national anthem, a protest that started in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so to raise awareness of racism and police brutality.

The Women’s National Basketball Association champion Minnesota Lynx were not invited to the White House to celebrate their most recent title. Instead, the Lynx will spend Wednesday giving away new sneakers to more than 300 needy kids in Washington. Many members of the U.S. Olympic Team that competed earlier this year in South Korea did not attend a White House reception.

