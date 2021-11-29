Travelers infected with the new version have turned up in a widening circle of countries in the past few days, including Spain, and cases in Portugal and Scotland have raised fears that the variant may be spreading locally.
“Many of us might think we are done with covid-19. It’s not done with us,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The infections showed the difficulty in keeping the virus in check in a globalized world of jet travel and open borders. Yet, many countries tried to do just that, even against the urging of the WHO, which noted that border closings often have limited effect.
Some argued that such restrictions could provide valuable time to analyze the new variant. Little is known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade vaccines.
While the initial global response to covid-19 was criticized as slow and haphazard, the reaction to the new variant came quickly.
“This time the world showed it is learning,” said E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, singling out South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for praise. “South Africa’s analytic work and transparency and sharing its results was indispensable in allowing a swift global response. It no doubt saved many lives.”
Despite the global worry, scientists cautioned that it is still unclear whether omicron is more alarming than other versions.
Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said no data as yet suggests the variant causes more serious illness.
So far, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients are suffering mostly mild symptoms, but they warn that it is still early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from covid-19 as older patients.
The variant has provided further proof of what experts have been long been saying: that no continent will be safe until the whole globe has been sufficiently vaccinated. The more the virus is allowed to spread, the more opportunities it has to mutate.
— Associated Press
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.