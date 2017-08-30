Five years ago, Emily Whitehead began receiving a therapy that has put her cancer into remission, which means she has no signs of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the treatment for wider use. (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia via AP)

Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients’ own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia (loo-KEE-me-uh).

The CAR-T cell treatment developed by Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania is the first type of gene therapy to hit the U.S. market — part of a wave of custom-made “living drugs” being tested against blood cancers and some other tumors, too.

“We’re entering a new frontier in medical innovation with the ability to reprogram a patient’s own cells to attack a deadly cancer,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

CAR-T treatment uses gene therapy techniques to turbocharge T cells, immune system soldiers that cancer can often evade. Researchers filter those cells from a patient’s blood, reprogram them to target cancer and grow hundreds of millions of copies. Returned to the patient, the revved-up cells can continue multiplying to fight disease for months or years.