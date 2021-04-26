Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance
By Nikki Grimes. Ages 10 and older.
Paying tribute to little-known women of the Harlem Renaissance, Nikki Grimes has chosen 19 poems from the first half of the last century to share with students of the 21st. Stirred by their words, she also takes a line from each of these poems and, using a style called the Golden Shovel, makes 19 poems of her own. The topics include nature, family ties and social injustice, but all of the poems, old and new, ring out with a love of language and expression. In “Leah’s Reunion,” for example, Grimes takes a line from Clarissa Scott Delany (1901-1927) — “Joy shakes me like the wind that lifts a sail” — and crafts a poem about family gathering around a “love-worn kitchen table, licking morsels of each story.” Completing the picture are vibrant illustrations created by Black female artists responding to Grimes’s poetry.
Simon B. Rhymin'
By Dwayne Reed. Ages 8 to 12.
The first day of fifth grade starts tomorrow, and Simon Barnes is not happy about it. He knows kids will tease him about his small size, and he would rather work on his rhymes. His goal is to become famous like fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper. Dwayne Reed, the elementary-school teacher who wrote “Simon B. Rhymin’,” gained some fame of his own when his song, “Welcome to the 4th Grade,” went viral in 2016. The novel follows Simon as he starts school and has to give a presentation about a pressing neighborhood issue. Simon narrates the story, often dropping in his rhyming observations about his life, but it takes a little time for him to get comfortable sharing them with his friends, classmates and the wider community.
The One Thing You'd Save
By Linda Sue Park. Ages 8 to 12.
In this book of verse inspired by a serious question and an ancient Korean poetry form, students discuss what object they would save from their homes if there were a fire. The students’ teacher tells them not to worry about family members and pets in this scenario, and she also makes sure everybody knows that in a real fire, “you should just get out safely.” The class’s answers include a seashell, a bookshelf and an old sweater that had been knitted by a student’s two grandmothers. The book reads like a conversation that all students have in their heads and with each other, full of second thoughts, interruptions, helpful suggestions and a little teasing. The book makes you think about what is valuable, including poetry from other places and times. As Park notes, “Using old forms in new ways is how poetry continually renews itself, and the world.”
How poet Nikki Grimes got her start
“I started writing at 6 years old, and I wasn’t so much inspired as I was compelled. I felt that I would burst from all the feelings pent up inside me, and I had to find a way to get them out. Poetry became my release, and I’ve been writing ever since. Poetry is the I way I process what’s going on in the world, and what’s going on in my own mind and heart.”