In this book of verse inspired by a serious question and an ancient Korean poetry form, students discuss what object they would save from their homes if there were a fire. The students’ teacher tells them not to worry about family members and pets in this scenario, and she also makes sure everybody knows that in a real fire, “you should just get out safely.” The class’s answers include a seashell, a bookshelf and an old sweater that had been knitted by a student’s two grandmothers. The book reads like a conversation that all students have in their heads and with each other, full of second thoughts, interruptions, helpful suggestions and a little teasing. The book makes you think about what is valuable, including poetry from other places and times. As Park notes, “Using old forms in new ways is how poetry continually renews itself, and the world.”