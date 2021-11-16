Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said all spectators ages 5 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. People who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test, he said.
The New Year’s Eve celebration, perhaps the city’s most iconic public gathering, was a socially distant affair last year, before vaccines were widely available.
There were no packed crowds of giddy revelers, jammed together. Instead there were mostly empty streets as officials told people to stay home and watch the ball drop on television. Entertainers including Jennifer Lopez performed behind police barricades to small groups made up of essential workers.
With the arrival of vaccines, the city’s public celebrations have been on the upswing in 2021. The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks once again welcomed crowds to gather and watch as fireworks lit up the sky, and some parades have returned to city streets.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be returning to pre-pandemic form, with giant balloons traveling along the event’s traditional New York City parade route, instead of the one-block stretch they were kept to last year.
