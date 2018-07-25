April stands with her calf Tajiri the day he was born, April 15, 2017. April, who became famous via the Internet, is pregnant again, says the owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. (Animal Adventure Parkvia AP)

April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an Internet sensation, is pregnant again.

Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. Patch says the calf is due in early spring, possibly March.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri (pronounced tah-JEER-ee).

[April and her baby doing well in New York zoo]

Patch says Tajiri’s father, Oliver, is the dad of the new calf, too. April, who is 17, also has three older calves.

April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

This story’s was corrected to include April’s other calves.

