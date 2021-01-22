The 10-year-old has been a home-schooler this year. Her dad, Jeff Queen, reported that Lucy and her older sister have been using KidsPost and other printed sections of The Washington Post for their first lesson of the day: current events. They find articles, clip them out and explain them to their parents.

“It’s sparked many conversations and lively debates,” Jeff Queen said.

Congratulations to Lucy, who will receive a KidsPost T-shirt and pencil, a craft kit, books and a few other surprises.

We have another test for readers. It’s one of patience. We have a contest coming up, but we can’t share the details until next month. We know waiting is tough. But we also know KidsPost readers are up to the challenge.

Answer key

1. Paul Salopek, who is walking a 21,000-mile path that the first humans traveled, said he studied which language while staying in Central Asia?

c. Russian

2. What injustice did Rosa Parks stand up to as a 10-year-old, long before she became a civil rights activist?

d. A boy threatened to punch her.

3. Which of these environmental trailblazers was NOT part of KidsPost’s 2020 Women’s History Month story?

b. Jane Goodall

4. Chess champ Tani Adewumi moved from Nigeria to New York. Which food did he say was a favorite since coming to the United States?

c. Chinese fried rice

5. Activist Shana Grant of Washington wants to help kids and teens . . .

b. Stay out of prison.

6. The setting of Kate Milford’s book “The Thief Knot” is based in part on which vacation spot from her childhood?

a. Nags Head, North Carolina

7. Before National Mascot Day, the Washington Nationals’ Teddy Roosevelt “Racing President” told Kids­Post he was doing this to keep busy before the Major League Baseball season started:

d. Making pizza

8. Firefly expert Sara Lewis uses another expression for bioluminescence, the chemical reaction that causes fireflies to glow. What is it?

a. Living light

9. Fred Bowen’s November column about losing gracefully featured this athlete:

d. Serena Wiliams

10. Which book was one of KidsPost’s picks for best fiction books of 2020?